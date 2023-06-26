Ex-Premier League Player Lashes Out at Football Facilities in Pakistan

Ex-Premier League Player, Adil Nabi, recently voiced his frustration and disappointment over the current state of football facilities in Pakistan. In a tweet, Nabi criticized the quality of a football ground in Chitral, questioning how football can improve with subpar facilities.

He also expressed his confusion about the individuals responsible for managing such campaigns. Nabi emphasized the need for urgent change to address these issues.

How do expect football to improve with facilities like that!! Who is running these campaigns!! I don’t understand!! Then the so called ‘football experts’ in the country moan about results!! Need change asap!! 🇵🇰⚽️ — Adil Nabi (@NabiAdil) June 26, 2023

Nabi’s comments come at a crucial time for Pakistani football, as the national team prepares for the World Cup qualifier in October. With Pakistan currently participating in the SAFF Championship 2023, their recent performances have been lackluster, suffering consecutive 4-0 defeats against India and Kuwait.

As a former Premier League player, Nabi brings valuable experience and expertise to the table. His remarks highlight the pressing need to invest in and upgrade football infrastructure in Pakistan. Improved facilities can help nurture and develop talented players, enhancing the overall quality of the sport in the country.

Nabi’s potential call-up to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier underscores his importance as a player. His involvement could potentially provide a boost to the team’s chances, but he believes that addressing the inadequacies in football facilities must be a priority.

The football authorities in Pakistan should heed Nabi’s concerns and take immediate action to revamp the infrastructure. By doing so, they can demonstrate their commitment to the growth of the sport and create a conducive environment for players to thrive.