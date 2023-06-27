Sajid Sadpara Adds Another Feather to His Cap

Renowned mountaineer, Sajid Sadpara, has accomplished another remarkable feat by successfully scaling Nanga Parbat without the assistance of supplemental oxygen.

Widely known for his exceptional mountaineering skills, Sajid Sadpara confirmed the news on his official Twitter account, expressing his delight at this latest triumph.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Set to Return to Commentary Box in Asia Cup and World Cup

Sajid revealed that his ascent to the ninth-highest peak in the world, located at an altitude of 8,126 meters, was part of a rope-fixing expedition led by a distinguished team.

The son of the late Mohammad Ali Sadpara said that his achievement also marks the first summit of the season in Pakistan, further emphasizing the significance of this accomplishment.

After successfully summiting Nanga Parbet without O2 this morning Sajid 𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 & others are descending. Weather is rapidly changing and turning bad with fast winds.

Prayers for safe and speedy descent 🇵🇰 #NangaParbet2023 pic.twitter.com/dLotb63Kib — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) June 26, 2023

It is worth mentioning that last month, Sajid Ali Sadpara successfully scaled Mount Everest in Nepal without the use of supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

ALSO READ ICC Announces Deadline for Initial Squad Submission for World Cup 2023

Speaking to the media, Sadpara stated his aim to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen, many of which he has already conquered.

He has successfully summited K2, Gasherbrum-I, and Gasherbrum-II in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu in Nepal, all without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Last month, Naila Kiani became the second woman from Pakistan to summit Mount Everest, and she is also the first non-Nepalese mountaineer to scale the peak in this current mountaineering season.