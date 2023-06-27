Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Live Images Leak Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been subject to numerous leaks, and the most recent one provides a live glimpse of the device in its folded state. The phone is seen nestled within a protective case, a common sight for pre-release devices, confirming the larger outer screen we have been seeing in all those leaks.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a folder-shaped cover screen, occupying a substantial portion of the top half of the device. According to previous rumors, this display measures 3.4 inches and utilizes AMOLED technology with a resolution of 720 x 748px.

Samsung intends to leverage the larger screen by enabling Google-optimized applications such as Google Maps and YouTube for quick use.

In addition to the expansive cover screen, the Z Flip 5 showcases a dual-camera setup consisting of the familiar 12MP wide and ultrawide sensors found in the Z Flip 4, accompanied by an LED flash positioned adjacent to them.

The device also features clearly visible volume and power buttons, with the power button speculated to serve the dual purpose of functioning as a fingerprint scanner as well.

The flip foldable is expected to be powered by current flagship hardware, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but memory configurations are mostly unknown. The battery may be a 3,700 mAh unit with support for 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless support.

The main display is rumored to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a less noticeable crease than before thanks to a redesigned hinge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 5 this week at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.