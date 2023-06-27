Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 to Bring Faster 5G, Storage, and RAM to Affordable Phones

Qualcomm has just introduced the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450), which serves as the successor to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 launched in September of the previous year.

A notable addition in this iteration is the inclusion of the Snapdragon X61 modem, enabling support for the enhanced 3GPP Release 16 version of 5G. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 sets another milestone as the first chip in the Snapdragon 4-series to be manufactured using the 4nm process.

Chip Node

Although the specific foundry responsible for the production of the chip remains undisclosed, using a newer node holds the promise of improved overall efficiency.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Process 6nm (TSMC) 4nm (?) CPU 2x 2.0GHz + 6x 1.8GHz 2x 2.2GHz + 6x 2.0GHz GPU Adreno 619 ? RAM LPDDR4x 2,133MHz LPDDR5x 3,200MHz Storage UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 (2-lane) Display Up to FHD+ @ 120fps Up to FHD+ @ 120fps ISP Triple Dual (12-bit) Camera up to 108MP up to 108MP, up to 32MP Zero Shutter Lag Video up to 1080p @ 60fps up to 1080p @ 60fps, EIS Modem X51 (2.5Gpbs down, 800Mbps up) X61 (Rel. 16, 2.5Gpbs down, 900Mbps up) Local Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 (aptX) Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 (aptX) USB 3.2 Gen 1 3.2 Gen 1 Charging Quick Charge 4+ Quick Charge 4+

It’s worth mentioning that the previous generation, Gen 1, was fabricated using the 6nm process at TSMC, while the 480 variant adopted the 8nm process at Samsung.

CPU

The latest CPU configuration comprises two high-performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six power-efficient cores running at 2.0GHz. This configuration contributes to a 10% increase in performance when compared to the SD 4 Gen 1.

While specific information regarding the Adreno GPU is currently unavailable, the chip maintains the same display support capabilities, allowing for resolutions up to 1080p at 120fps.

Storage and RAM

The new chip incorporates faster RAM technology, specifically LPDDR5x operating at speeds of up to 3,200MHz. Additionally, there is an option for improved storage with makers having the ability to equip phones with UFS 3.1 (2-lane).

ISP

The camera hardware configuration undergoes a change with the inclusion of a dual-ISP (Image Signal Processor), albeit with a noteworthy addition known as Multi-Camera Temporal Filtering (referred to as MCTF). This new feature enhances noise reduction in videos, thereby improving their overall quality.

While video capture capabilities remain limited to 1080p at 60fps (with the added option of 720p at 120fps for slow-motion capture), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) is now supported. The chip can accommodate cameras with resolutions of up to 108MP or up to 32MP for Zero Shutter Lag (or 16+16MP for dual cameras).

Autofocus performance is also expected to be faster.

Charging

Similar to its predecessor, the Gen 2 chip is equipped with Quick Charge 4+ technology, allowing for rapid battery charging. Qualcomm claims that it can charge a battery up to 50% in just 15 minutes, although specific details are not provided.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the chip offers USB-C connectivity rated at USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds, enabling data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps.

With the introduction of 3GPP Release 16, a range of power-saving capabilities are incorporated, coverage is enhanced, and cell-based location accuracy is improved. The X61 modem featured in this chip enables 4×4 MIMO (up to 100MHz bandwidth) and facilitates download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, along with upload speeds of 900Mbps.

However, it is unfortunate to note that local connectivity did not receive an upgrade in this iteration. The chip supports Wi-Fi 5 (ac) exclusively at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, alongside Bluetooth 5.1 incorporating aptX technology for high-quality audio transmission.

Availability

Smartphones featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip are set to arrive in the latter half of this year. The initial devices to hit the market will be from renowned brands such as Redmi (by Xiaomi) and vivo.