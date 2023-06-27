Shocking Revelations of Racism and Sexual Abuse Plague English Cricket

English cricket has faced a scathing report revealing widespread racism, sexism, and class-based discrimination, leading to an apology from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and a commitment to improve the situation.

In a shocking revelation, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has unveiled a highly anticipated report that exposes deeply ingrained racism, sexism, and discrimination based on social class within the realm of English cricket.

Drawing upon the insights of over 4,000 individuals, the report paints a troubling picture, revealing that a staggering 50% of respondents have encountered discrimination in various forms. It unequivocally underscores the pervasive nature of racism within the sport, highlights the marginalization and sexism faced by women, and brings attention to the overlooked class barriers.

The report further exposes instances of abuse and discrimination within the cricketing community, shedding light on a distressing reality that must be addressed urgently.

In response, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has issued an unreserved apology, acknowledging the glaring shortcomings and vowing to implement a comprehensive set of reforms based on the report’s recommendations.

These proposals encompass mandatory, high-quality racial literacy training for cricket leadership, a critical examination of the decline of Black communities’ involvement in the sport, amplified investment in women’s cricket infrastructure, and the crucial step of ensuring equal pay for professional female players.

Expressing shock at the findings, the Chairman of the ECB has also pledged a diligent review and swift implementation of the recommendations within a timeframe of three months. This marks a pivotal juncture in the journey towards inclusivity and diversity in cricket, as the sport confronts its systemic flaws head-on.