Major News as Saudi Arabia in Talks With WWE to Host Wrestlemania

Saudi Arabia wants to take its partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to the next level, and that means hosting one of the “Big 4” Pay-Per-View (PPV) events.

WWE’s upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia has sparked speculation about the potential for even bigger collaborations between the wrestling powerhouse and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, has recently hinted at plans to work out a deal with WWE, possibly paving the way for major events like WrestleMania to be hosted in Saudi Arabia in the future.

The exact details of this deal are yet to be disclosed, but Alalshikh has indicated that an announcement is imminent, likely coinciding with the upcoming WWE King & Queen of The Ring event.

The prospect of bringing iconic WWE spectacles such as the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia is indeed groundbreaking, considering these events have historically been exclusive to the United States or Canada.

WWE’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia dates back to 2018 when the two entities struck a 10-year deal, despite initial controversy surrounding the partnership. Since then, WWE has regularly held premium live events in the country, featuring marquee matchups involving some of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Notable occurrences include Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker coming out of retirement to compete and the staging of the largest Royal Rumble match in history.

Moreover, WWE has actively contributed to fostering progress in Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding female representation in the traditionally male-dominated sport. Over time, strides have been made, allowing the women’s division to participate in these events, marking a significant evolution in the country’s approach to sports and entertainment.

As WWE gears up for its return to the Middle East this month, the potential for Saudi Arabia to host major WWE events like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania remains a dream – for now.