Christian Families Reunite After 75 Years via Kartarpur Corridor

A touching event took place on Monday when two Christian families were reunited after 75 years. This was made possible through the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal.

Mohan Maseeh and his family traveled from India to meet his first cousin, Yousaf Maseeh, who came from Islamabad to Kartarpur. The shrine administration confirmed the happy reunion.

ALSO READ Pakistan Responds to US’s Joint Statement With India on Extremism

During the 1947 migration, two of Yousaf’s paternal aunts had remained in India and had been hoping to reunite with their brother’s family.

Both families expressed their appreciation to the Pakistani Government for making this reunion made possible after so many years.

ALSO READ Special Hajj PIA Flight for Lawmakers and President Raises Eyebrows

It is important to note that the Kartarpur Corridor is a visa-free border crossing and religious pathway that connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Gurudwara Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district. Indian devotees can visit the Kartarpur Gurdwara without needing a visa. The corridor was first proposed in 1999 and formally constructed in 2018.