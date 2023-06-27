Minister Calls Out CDA Chairman Over Margalla Hills Road Tweet

Earlier, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal asked Twitter about constructing separate entrance and exit ways for Margalla Hills. While some were in its favor, most criticized the idea, saying that it will destroy the national park.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman was also among those who critiqued Mengal’s Tweet. She argued that CDA cannot build a road across a green area, adding that it violates wildlife regulations and international agreements.

This is not @CDAthecapital domain. You cannot take a road through @WildlifeBoard green area. It is against our existing wildlife laws and goes against our Int’l commitments. Not your mandate to be eliciting comments. This is under @ClimateChangePK https://t.co/AsDC8cSK1x — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 26, 2023

Most others criticized the proposal as a hazard to the environment and a violation of High Court and Supreme Court directives.

ALSO READ Govt. Braces for Busy Tourism Season in Murree Ahead of Eid

According to the official tweet, the chairman hinted at planning a road from Pir Sohawa to Bari Imam, making it a “three-road avenue to make it a loop to facilitate traffic movement.”

One of the citizens responded to Mengal’s Tweet by saying: