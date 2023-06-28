Out of Cash ATMs Before Eid Are Becoming Common Across Pakistan

Like rest of the country, Karachi is grappling with a cash shortage issue as automated teller machines (ATMs) are running out of money just before the celebration of Eid ul Adha on June 29. This situation has become a common complaint among customers during festive occasions.

Concerned citizens have expressed their frustration, stating that they have visited multiple ATMs since morning but have been unable to withdraw cash.

The scarcity of cash at ATMs has become a recurring problem around Eid, as people often withdraw substantial amounts to purchase sacrificial animals.

This year, Pakistan will observe Eid ul Adha on June 29 (Thursday), with the government declaring a four-day holiday, including the Day of Arafah on June 28.

To accommodate different work schedules, the Prime Minister has approved varying holiday durations.

Offices following a five-day workweek will have holidays on June 28, 29, and 30, while those with a six-day workweek will observe holidays from June 28 to July 1.

Previously, the government had initially approved a three-day holiday for Eid ul Adha, as announced by the Cabinet Division.

However, the extended holiday period aims to provide ample time for people to celebrate the festival with their families and participate in religious rituals.