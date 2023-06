The federal government has announced its decision regarding the petrol prices for the next fortnight across the country.

Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, announced the decision in a video statement. The petroleum prices will remain effective from 1 to 15 July.

According to details, petrol prices will remain unchanged at Rs. 262 per liter.

However, diesel prices have been increased by Rs. 7.50. The new per liter price of diesel will be Rs. 261 for the next fortnight.