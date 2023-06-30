Over 100 Die Due to Extreme Heat in Mexico

In June, Mexico experienced a devastating toll from extreme heat, with over 100 people losing their lives due to the scorching temperatures.

The effects of climate change are pushing temperatures to record highs, resulting in heatwaves that are affecting various countries in Latin America.

Scientists emphasize that global warming is intensifying extreme weather events, including unprecedented heatwaves across many nations.

Data released by the Mexican Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed that between June 12 and 25, there were over 1,000 reported heat-related emergencies in the country, leading to 104 deaths.

This number adds to the eight deaths reported between April 14 and May 31, bringing the total to 112 fatalities.

Heat stroke was identified as the leading cause of death, followed by dehydration, according to the health ministry’s findings.

The most significant number of fatalities occurred in the northern regions of Mexico, with 64 deaths reported in the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon and 19 deaths in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas, which shares a border with the US state of Texas, also affected by extreme heat.

The health ministry highlighted that this week, the northwestern state of Sonora recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit). Typically, average maximum temperatures during the Mexican summer range from 30 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have issued a warning to Mexico’s population of 127 million people, alerting them to another impending heatwave expected to impact the country starting on July 1.

In May, the United Nations issued a warning stating that the period from 2023 to 2027 is highly likely to be the warmest five-year span ever recorded due to the combination of greenhouse gas emissions and El Nino, which are contributing to soaring temperatures.

The escalating impact of extreme heat underscores the urgent need for measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and protect vulnerable populations from its consequences.