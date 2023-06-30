This YouTuber Has Just Created the World’s Largest Fully Functional iPhone

A YouTuber named Matthew Beem has created a remarkable eight-foot long custom version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, replicating all the features of the original device.

In a video shared on YouTube, Beem demonstrated the process of constructing this gigantic iPhone using touch-enabled television screens connected to a Mac Mini. The device even includes volume adjustment buttons.

One of the most surprising aspects of this massive iPhone is that users have to jump in order to capture a selfie due to its enormous size.

Beem mentioned that building this phone was an extremely challenging task for him, as he had never attempted anything like it before. He expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “This video had lots of ups and downs, but we figured it all out, it turned out incredible and we would’ve broke the world record! This was insane and super intense to make, but we had lots of laughs along the way.”

As part of their endeavor, Beem and his team drove the giant iPhone all the way to New York City to capture people’s reactions in Times Square and surprise renowned tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD).

This unique creation showcases the ongoing innovation and creativity surrounding Apple products, as enthusiasts explore new possibilities and push the boundaries of what is possible with these devices.