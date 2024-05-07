Court Orders Action Against Professional Beggars

A sessions court has mandated immediate and decisive measures against professional beggars, including their apprehension and commencement of legal proceedings according to the applicable laws.

Additional Sessions Judge (West) Sohail Ahmed Mashori instructed the Karachi additional inspector general of police (AIG) to revive the police’s anti-beggary cell, reportedly inactive since 2018.

Emphasizing the necessity of cooperation with stakeholders such as the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Bureau to address socio-economic factors and combat human trafficking, the judge directed the Karachi police chief to designate a focal person for liaison with these organizations.

The judge also instructed the director general of the Sindh Child Protection Authority to collaborate with the police in dismantling child begging networks and supporting cases involving child beggars. He set a deadline for authorities to submit their compliance report by May 28.

Recalling previous directives issued on April 19, 2024, to prevent begging at traffic signals and other public places, the judge noted the failure of responsible police officers, not below the rank of SSP, to submit a comprehensive compliance report. The AIG had subsequently issued instructions to the DIGP East and South zones for compliance, yet reports have not been forthcoming.

Additionally, the judge mentioned that the Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) was prepared to launch an operation against child beggars, offering to collaborate with the police and provide shelter and rehabilitation for them at SCPA Malir Shelter Home.

Furthermore, the court dismissed a criminal petition filed by Ameera Khatoon on April 19, as the police informed that the petitioner and the proposed accused were beggars involved in a dispute over prime locations for begging.