Sindh Crosses Revenue Collection Target of Rs. 180 Billion for FY 2022-23

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) succeeded in achieving a significant milestone by surpassing its revenue collection target for the FY 2022-23, marking the second consecutive FY in which SRB has outperformed its revenue target, with an unprecedented monthly revenue collection of Rs. 24 billion in June 2023 which represents the highest-ever monthly revenue collection since SRB commenced revenue collection 13 years ago.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, SRB recorded remarkable achievement by collecting revenue of Rs 185.3 billion which represents surpassing the assigned revenue target of Rs. 180 billion by Rs. 5.3 billion.

This signifies 21% growth as compared to the collection of Rs 153.5 billion in 2021-22.

It is noteworthy that SRB showcased an impressive performance despite the factors like continuing adverse effect of devastating floods in Sindh, economic slowdown and no new taxes due to Sindh tax-free budgets.

The milestone achievements exemplify the relentless dedication and steadfastness of its workforce.

The SRB team extends its gratitude to the taxpayers for their trust and cooperation, as well as to the Government of Sindh for their continuous support. SRB continues its mission of “generating revenue for the people”.