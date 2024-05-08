PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan’s Unique Record in T20 Cricket Will Shock You

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 8, 2024 | 11:39 am

Pakistan cricket team has a unique place in T20I history when it comes to defending totals in low-scoring matches and also when they put up a total in excess of 200 on the board.

Recent statistical analysis reveals that Pakistan is the only team to have successfully defended 150 or less the most number of times in T20 Internationals.

ALSO READ

This achievement underscores Pakistan’s bowling strength in low-scoring encounters, showcasing their ability to win matches in matches that are predominantly low-scoring.

Moreover, Pakistan’s track record in high-scoring matches is equally impressive. Among all full-member teams, Pakistan remains the only side to have never lost a T20I match after scoring 200 runs, irrespective of whether they batted first or chased the target. This record has gone on for 11 matches, which in itself is a large sample size.

This statistic underscores Pakistan’s knack for turning strong batting performances into victories, highlighting their consistency in closing out matches when the runs are on the board.

The team’s bowling attack, renowned for its variety and skill, has often been the reason behind their defensive successes in low-scoring encounters.

ALSO READ

With the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s opponents will undoubtedly take note of the below-average strike rates of Pakistani batters in the game’s shortest format.

Most wins while defending 150 or less

Teams Matches
Pakistan 18
South Africa 14
Afghanistan 10
Bangladesh 10
New Zealand 10
Zimbabwe 10
Sri Lanka 9
West Indies 9
Australia 6
England 4
India 4

Most Defeats while scoring 200

Teams Matches
West Indies 8
South Africa 8
England 5
India 5
Australia 4
New Zealand 3
Sri Lanka 3
Ireland 3
Bangladesh 1
Zimbabwe 1
Pakistan 0

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>