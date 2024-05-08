Pakistan’s Unique Record in T20 Cricket Will Shock You

Pakistan cricket team has a unique place in T20I history when it comes to defending totals in low-scoring matches and also when they put up a total in excess of 200 on the board.

Recent statistical analysis reveals that Pakistan is the only team to have successfully defended 150 or less the most number of times in T20 Internationals.

This achievement underscores Pakistan’s bowling strength in low-scoring encounters, showcasing their ability to win matches in matches that are predominantly low-scoring.

Moreover, Pakistan’s track record in high-scoring matches is equally impressive. Among all full-member teams, Pakistan remains the only side to have never lost a T20I match after scoring 200 runs, irrespective of whether they batted first or chased the target. This record has gone on for 11 matches, which in itself is a large sample size.

This statistic underscores Pakistan’s knack for turning strong batting performances into victories, highlighting their consistency in closing out matches when the runs are on the board.

The team’s bowling attack, renowned for its variety and skill, has often been the reason behind their defensive successes in low-scoring encounters.

With the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s opponents will undoubtedly take note of the below-average strike rates of Pakistani batters in the game’s shortest format.

Most wins while defending 150 or less

Teams Matches Pakistan 18 South Africa 14 Afghanistan 10 Bangladesh 10 New Zealand 10 Zimbabwe 10 Sri Lanka 9 West Indies 9 Australia 6 England 4 India 4

Most Defeats while scoring 200