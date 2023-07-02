Sindh University Graduate Appointed as Police Officer in US

A Pakistani citizen from Hyderabad, Sindh, Kashif Sarmad Khalid, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani youth to be sworn in as a deputy sheriff in Adam County, Colorado, United States.

Kashif Khalid’s remarkable achievement comes after undergoing rigorous training and demonstrating his skills and dedication. With a master’s degree in Arts from the University of Sindh and a law degree, he pursued further studies in the United States, specializing in Criminal Justice.

Before embarking on his journey in law enforcement, Kashif Khalid had an intriguing career as a crime reporter in Karachi back in 2012. However, he decided to pursue his passion for serving and protecting others by relocating to the United States later that same year.

In the pursuit of his dreams, Kashif Khalid continued his academic pursuits in the United States, ultimately earning a master’s degree in Criminal Justice. His academic accomplishments and dedication led to an opportunity to serve as a police officer in the state of Colorado.

This significant achievement showcases Kashif Khalid’s determination, hard work, and the positive representation of Pakistan abroad. It serves as an inspiration for other Pakistani youth who aspire to make a difference and excel in their chosen fields, both in Pakistan and internationally.

Kashif Khalid’s success highlights the potential and talent within the youth of Pakistan, breaking barriers and proving that dedication and perseverance can lead to remarkable accomplishments.