Hajj Pilgrims Greeted With Zamzam Water and Gifts After Arrival in Madinah

Hajj pilgrims traveling from Makkah to Madinah through the Haramain High-Speed Railway are receiving a warm welcome upon their arrival.

Saudi Press Agency reported that they are being greeted with gifts and bottles of Zamzam water. The purpose of their visit to Madinah is to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and pay their respects to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

Pilgrims choose to visit Madinah either before or after the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year, over 1.8 million individuals performed Hajj.

In other news, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, also visited Madinah and took part in prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque. The Saudi Press Agency reported that upon his arrival at the mosque, Alvi received a warm reception from key Saudi officials.

Last week, the President, accompanied by his family and staff, arrived in Jeddah to begin their Hajj pilgrimage.

It’s important to note that the Hajj is a religious obligation for every physically and financially capable Muslim. They are required to undertake this journey at least once in their lifetime.

This year, more than 1.8 million Muslims from various parts of the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah to participate in this sacred pillar of Islam.