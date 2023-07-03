Iran Hits the Brakes on Appointing Sweden’s Ambassador Following Desecration of Holy Quran

Tehran cited a protest by an Iraqi man in Stockholm in the week as the reason. Muslim countries meanwhile have called for the burning of the Quran to be outlawed.

Several Muslim countries continued to complain to Sweden on Sunday about a protest earlier in the week in Stockholm in which an Iraqi national set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

ALSO READ Demand Rises for Transgender Persons Recruitment in Indian Police

That’s despite the Swedish government repeatedly criticizing the protests, and pointing out that a court had ruled beforehand that police were not entitled to stop it.

The man trod on the book and set several pages alight. Another man, who stood next to him filming with a smartphone, had carried Swedish flags.

Swedish authorities also later opened an investigation against the 37-year-old on suspicion of agitation.

Iran delays ambassadorial appointment

Iran Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran had put on hold the appointment of a new ambassador to Sweden.

He said that the administrative details had been completed, but the new diplomat would not be taking up the Stockholm post for the time being.

Iran, which spent much of the past year violently repressing protesters seeking more political and religious freedom, summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires earlier in the week to demand an explanation.

Protesters in Tehran also demonstrated several times, some of them burning Swedish flags in response.

Similar demonstrations have taken place in several Muslim countries this week, including a small one in Jakarta in Indonesia on Sunday.