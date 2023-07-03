TikToker Arrested for Insulting Sacrificial Animals on Eid ul Adha

A TikTok user who displayed disrespect towards the religious festival of Eid ul Adha by sharing a video featuring a dog instead of a sacrificial animal has been apprehended by the police in Narowal. The suspect has also been charged with a case by the police.

Following the video’s viral spread, the police took immediate action due to the widespread backlash it caused, particularly from religious scholars who demanded the swift arrest of the individual.

District Police Officer (DPO) Narowal, Tahir Mehmood, promptly addressed the sacrilegious act and directed the police to apprehend the offender. The local community has commended the police for apprehending the youngster.

Furthermore, in a separate incident of disrespect and disregard for the community, a Pakistani social media star with millions of followers faced criticism for a TikTok video taken near a forest fire, which occurred during a devastating heatwave that inflicted widespread misery across the country.