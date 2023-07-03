MCC Apologizes After Member Allegedly Racially Abuses Usman Khawaja

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has issued a sincere apology to Cricket Australia (CA) after a group of its members subjected players to abuse during the second Test.

The incident occurred when players were walking through the prestigious Long Room following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the fifth day at Lord’s.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Football Team’s Opponent for International Friendlies Confirmed

The viral footage on social media shows that Khawaja and David Warner engaged in a heated exchange with MCC members during lunch, prompting stewards to intervene.

According to media reports, the Marylebone Cricket Club has taken stern action in response to the untoward incident and suspended three members pending an investigation.

The incident occurred after Bairstow was given out when Alex Carey dislodged the bails. The decision sparked boos from the crowd, which continued throughout the match.

ALSO READ Amir Khan Caught in the Ring of Controversy Yet Again

While speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for MCC stated that the behavior of a few members was “completely unacceptable” and went against the values of the club.

Usman Khawaja expressed his disappointment over the unethical behavior, stating that Lord’s was one of his favorite venues and that he expected better from the members.

“There is always respect shown at Lord’s, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there was none today. It was very disappointing,” Khawaja said.