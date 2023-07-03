Amir Khan Caught in the Ring of Controversy Yet Again

British-Pakistani boxer, Amir Khan, has responded to allegations made by Asian bridal model, Sumaira, who accused him of attempting to blackmail her.

The renowned boxer stated that Sumaira selectively shared a few messages with The Sun newspaper while deleting many others, all because he refused to pay her £20,000.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women Football Team’s Opponent for International Friendlies Confirmed

Amir added that Sumaira initiated contact on social media to express her dissatisfaction with her family. He said he also inquired about her tattoos and whether they aligned with her faith.

Sumaira then proceeded to send revealing pictures and discuss her desire for enhancement surgeries. However, he was unimpressed and did not request any pictures from her.

The boxer confirmed that she asked him for £20,000, claiming it was for hand surgery due to an undisclosed problem. However, he declined and advised her to find a job instead.

ALSO READ Pakistani Women Cricketers Still Hold Two-Decade Old Test Records

Khan also refuted the allegations, stating that he never spoke negatively about his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, nor implied that their marriage was purely a business arrangement.

The 26-year-old professional boxer emphasized that he is happily married to Faryal Makhdoom and has no desire to meet Sumaira in the United Kingdom.

Amir accused her of fabricating stories to sell to the media. Despite the controversy, Khan expressed sympathy for individuals like Sumaira and the actions they resort to.