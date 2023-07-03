Northern Areas Celebrate Eid ul Adha with Record-Breaking Tourist Influx

On the joyous occasion of Eid ul Adha, more than 318,000 tourists visited the northern regions including Murree from 29 June to 1 July.

Assistant Director (AD) Punjab Department of Tourist Services, Syed Khurram Hasan, said that as many as 156 foreign tourists also visited Murree while 37,369 came to Patriata for enjoying the joys of Eid.

He said that the highest number of tourists was recorded in Galiat during the Eid holidays and the Punjab tourism squad also provided top-notch facilities to the tourists.

AD Hasan said that tourist facilitation centers had provided round-the-clock information to tourists during the holidays. A large number of elderly and women tourists were given facilities on priority, he said and added that tourists visiting Murree can contact Punjab Tourism Squad helpline 1421 in case of any emergency or problem.