Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup Scheduled to be Confirmed as Sri Lanka Secures Qualification

Sri Lanka has successfully qualified for the upcoming World Cup 2023 after securing a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the qualifying round at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe will now have to rest their fate on the result of their game against Scotland, while Sri Lanka will face West Indies on July 7 as they await their opponent for the final.

Zimbabwe, Scotland, and the Netherlands are now vying for the remaining qualifier spot as West Indies and Oman have been eliminated from the competition.

The winner of the final of the qualifying round will be considered the first qualifier, while the runner-up will be placed as the second qualifier for the World Cup schedule.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially announced the schedule for the upcoming marquee tournament, which is set to take place in India later this year.

The event, featuring the top ten teams, is scheduled to kick off on October 5 and conclude on November 19, with a total of 48 matches to be played across ten different venues.

The Babar Azam-led side will begin their campaign on October 6, facing the winner of the final of the qualifying round in what is expected to be a riveting encounter in Hyderabad.

Pakistan will play against the second finalist on October 12 before locking horns against arch-rival India on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The national side will face Australia and Afghanistan on October 20 and 23 in Bengaluru and Chennai, respectively, and South Africa and Bangladesh on October 27 and 31.