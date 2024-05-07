Finance Minister to Chair Important ECC Meeting Today

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has convened a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet with 18 points agenda items today (Tuesday).

The ECC meeting, to be presided over by the finance minister, will take up Ministry of Defence Production’s request for approval of a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs. 200 million and TSG of Rs. 5,898.287 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority.

The ECC will also take up the Finance Division’s proposal regarding rupee cover for World Bank Funded Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project (FIIP) through TSG, and grant of a special relief package for daily wage workers on the Chaman Border.

The ECC is also likely approve the Ministry of Housing & Works’ demand of additional funds for the repair and maintenance of public buildings in Islamabad, the Ministry of Industries and Production’s urea fertilizer requirement for Kharif 2024, and measures to meet the requirement of urea fertilizer for Kharif 2024 as well as approval for disbursement of salary of PSM employees from January 2024 to June 2024 for the financial year 2023-24.

The ECC will also take up IT ministry’s proposal for revision in the composition of the advisory committee on the release of IMT Spectrum for improvement of next-generation mobile broadband services in Pakistan and the Ministry of Interior’s proposals with regard to approval of TSG for FATA TDP-ERP Project NADRA and TSG to HQs to frontier corps Interior.

The meeting also has on agenda, Interior Ministry’s proposal for the release of maintenance Fund — Formed Police Interior Unit (FPU) for deployment in the UN Mission and the Ministry of National Food Security’s request to increase in the wheat procurement target 2024 for PASSCO from 1.4 to 1.8 MMT.

The ECC meeting will also take up National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s proposal for the recoupment of funds deposited by the NAB.

The ECC will consider the Power Division’s request for the release of Rs. 70 billion advance subsidy in respect of K-Electric’s arrears and TSG of Rs. 2.5 billion in favor of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the release of Rs. 55 billion in respect of AJK-TDS arrears.

The ECC is also likely to approve TSG of Rs. 4,861.558 million for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.