11 Universities From UAE Feature in QS World University Rankings 2024

Eleven universities from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2024, with Khalifa University and UAE University ranked in the top 300 universities in the world.

Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University has been ranked 230th, UAE University 290th and the American University of Sharjah has been ranked 360th in QS World University Rankings 2024.

In addition, the University of Sharjah has been placed at 465th spot, Ajman University, and Canadian University Dubai at 551.

Here is the list of universities from UAE ranked in the QS World University Rankings for 2024:

University Rank Khalifa University 230 UAE University 290 American University of Sharjah 364 University of Sharjah 465 Ajman University 551 Canadian University Dubai 551 Abu Dhabi University 580 American University in Dubai 601-610 Al Ain University 611-620 Zayed University 701-710 University of Dubai 801-850

QS World University Rankings consider the following indicators while compiling these rankings each year:

Sustainability

Employment Outcomes

International Research Network

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology has dominated the top spot for the twelfth consecutive year, the University of Cambridge has retained the second spot while the University of Oxford has climbed one spot to third rank.