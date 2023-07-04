11 Universities From UAE Feature in QS World University Rankings 2024

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 4, 2023 | 12:31 pm

Eleven universities from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2024, with Khalifa University and UAE University ranked in the top 300 universities in the world. 

Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa University has been ranked 230th, UAE University 290th and the American University of Sharjah has been ranked 360th in QS World University Rankings 2024.

ALSO READ

In addition, the University of Sharjah has been placed at 465th spot, Ajman University, and Canadian University Dubai at 551.

Here is the list of universities from UAE ranked in the QS World University Rankings for 2024:

University Rank
Khalifa University 230
UAE University 290
American University of Sharjah 364
University of Sharjah 465
Ajman University 551
Canadian University Dubai 551
Abu Dhabi University 580
American University in Dubai 601-610
Al Ain University 611-620
Zayed University 701-710
University of Dubai 801-850
ALSO READ

QS World University Rankings consider the following indicators while compiling these rankings each year:

  • Sustainability
  • Employment Outcomes
  • International Research Network

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology has dominated the top spot for the twelfth consecutive year, the University of Cambridge has retained the second spot while the University of Oxford has climbed one spot to third rank.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

Faryal Mehmood Busts Out Some Quirky Dance Moves in Backless Top
Read more in lens

proproperty

Owners of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society Sent to Jail in Multi-Billion Rupee Scam
Read more in proproperty
close
>