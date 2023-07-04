Group of Friends Become Instant Millionaires After Winning Rs. 1.2 Billion in UAE

A group of 20 Indian expats living in Umm Al Quwain have won a grand prize of AED 15 million (PKR 1.2 billion) in a raffle draw organized by Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi.

According to Khaleej Times, these friends, originally from Kerala, bought nearly 30 tickets each month for different draws like Big Ticket, Mahzooz, and Emirates Draw.

Nihal Parambath, a 28-year-old, purchased the winning ticket, number 061908, on behalf of his father-in-law, Mohammed Ali Moideen, who had been trying his luck for many years.

Moideen, currently on a short vacation in Kerala, left his phone with Parambath in the hopes of receiving the awaited call from Big Ticket’s hosts.

Parambath, working as a Purchasing Manager in Umm Al Quwain, shared his story of being pranked by his friends before the live draw and his disbelief upon learning about their incredible win.

He explained that his father-in-law, an Accountant, used to travel to Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport to buy tickets. Parambath convinced him to switch to online purchases and gathered a group of friends from Dubai, who all contributed money to buy tickets. Most of these friends work in sales, public relations, and managerial roles.

The group faced financial hardships, so Parambath covered the costs for some of his friends who could not afford to contribute. The lottery will help them overcome their financial difficulties, and they may consider starting a business together or individually in the future.

To increase their chances of winning, Parambath encouraged the group to pool their money and buy an average of 25-30 tickets for different draws over the past two months. He believed that success could only be achieved by maximizing opportunities.

On the day of the grand prize announcement, Parambath fell for a prank by his friends. They called him during the show, falsely claiming they had won. Disappointed, he went for a drive but later received another call confirming their actual victory.

Initially skeptical, Parambath became curious after receiving photos, screenshots, and videos from his friends showing the hosts announcing the winning number. Still cautious, he received a call from Big Ticket but suspected another prank, so he hung up. Eventually, he confirmed their win by checking the official website and social media platforms and received another call from Big Ticket organizers.

Parambath expressed that the group would continue buying tickets even after their big win. He advised others to purchase Big Ticket early in the month to increase their chances of winning the weekly electronic draw of AED 100,000.

Parambath’s joint family is currently in the UAE to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, and Moideen will return to collect their AED 15 million prize during the 3 August 2023 draw. Each ticket costs AED 500, but buying two tickets grants a third ticket for free. Tickets can be purchased online through Big Ticket’s official website or in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Via Khaleej Times