Babar Azam Talks About His Experience of Performing Hajj at a Young Age

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has returned home from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) after performing Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam.

In a short video message that went viral on social media, the all-format captain expressed his happiness over completing the religious journey at a young age.

Babar Azam mentioned that he used to hear from the elders that Hajj should be performed in youth, and now he realizes the importance of performing Hajj at a young age.

The skipper added that it was his first Hajj and advised Muslims to perform Hajj at a young age rather than delaying it, as completing the rituals becomes more difficult as you grow older.

It is pertinent to mention here that some former and current Pakistani cricketers visited Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, including the former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Last week, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed were spotted in the Cave of Hira, a sacred historical place in the city of Makkah, during their pilgrimage.

Hajj holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, involving visits to sacred sites in Makkah and participation in rituals aimed at strengthening their connection with Allah.

The right-handed batter will join the preparatory camp in Karachi ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series scheduled to take place later this month in Sri Lanka.