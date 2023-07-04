Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways Ranked Among the World’s Best Airlines in 2023

Multiple airlines from the Middle East, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, have been recognized at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023.

Qatar Airways and Kuwait Airways won in different categories, while Emirates and Etihad Airways received remarkable rankings.

The World Airline Awards, known as the “Oscars of the aviation industry,” are an assessment of the world’s leading airlines. Singapore Airlines has taken the top spot while Qatar Airways has won three awards, which are as follows:

World’s Best Business Class

World’s Best Business Class Lounge – Al Mourjan Lounge

World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining

Aside from the above three recognitions, Qatar Airways has also been named the best airline in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, expressed delight at winning the World’s Best Business Class award. He credited the airline’s concentrated efforts for providing an exceptional customer experience.

Skytrax also announced the top 10 airlines in the Middle East for 2023. Qatar Airways secured the first position, competing with other well-known carriers like Emirates, Etihad Airways, Saudia, Oman Air, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Flynas, flydubai, and Air Arabia.

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has seen a significant rise in the rankings. Based on traveler votes, it climbed 11 positions to the 23rd spot in the 2023 rankings. This improvement follows Saudia’s progress in previous years, moving from 82nd to 51st in 2017 and then to 26th in 2021.

The airline’s growth aligns with its goal to contribute to national strategies in transportation, logistics services, the aviation sector, and improving services for pilgrims visiting for Hajj and Umrah.

In another achievement for Middle Eastern aviation, Kuwait Airways has been recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline in 2023. The award acknowledged the airline’s overall quality improvement.

AirAsia received the title of World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, a distinction it has earned every year since 2010.

Here is the list of the top 25 airlines in the world according to the 2023 rankings:

Ranking Airline Country 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore 2 Qatar Airways Qatar 3 All Nippon Airways Japan 4 Emirates UAE 5 Japan Airlines Japan 6 Turkish Airlines Turkey 7 Air France France 8 Cathay Pacific Airways Hong Kong 9 EVA Air Taiwan 10 Korean Air South Korea 11 Hainan Airlines China 12 Swiss International Air Lines Switzerland 13 Etihad Airways UAE 14 Iberia Spain 15 Fiji Airways Fiji 16 Vistara India 17 Qantas Airways Australia 18 British Airways United Kingdom 19 Air New Zealand New Zealand 20 Delta Air Lines United States 21 Lufthansa Germany 22 Virgin Atlantic United Kingdom 23 Saudia Saudi Arabia 24 Finnair Finland 25 KLM Royal Dutch Netherlands

The World Airline Awards originated in 1999 as a global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey by Skytrax. Any airline worldwide can be nominated without restrictions or fees.

The survey focuses on personal choices made by customers to determine the best airline, highlighting it as the Passenger’s Choice Awards. Winning airlines face no charges for entry, attending the awards event, or using the award logos and results.