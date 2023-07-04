14 Pakistani Universities Feature in QS World University Rankings 2024

14 Pakistani universities have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2024.

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is the top-ranked Pakistani institute out of 1,500 universities from around the world.

QAU is ranked 315th and is followed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). NUST is ranked 367th and LUMS is ranked 540th.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities in the QS World University Rankings for 2024:

University Rank QAU =315 NUST 367 LUMS 540 PIEAS 641-650 COMSATS University 651-660 Agriculture University Faisalabad 741-750 Punjab University 741-750 UET Lahore 791-800 Peshawar University 951-1000 University of Lahore 1001-1200 Karachi University 1001-1200 Bahauddin Zakariya University 1201-1400 International Islamic University Islamabad 1201-1400 NUML 1201-1400

QS has introduced the following indicators for compiling World University Rankings from this year, which are:

Sustainability

Employment Outcomes

International Research Network

Where overall rankings are concerned, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained the top position for the 12th time. The University of Cambridge is ranked 2nd while the University of Oxford has clinched the 3rd spot from Stanford University which has dropped to 5th spot.

Here is the list of the top 10 universities in QS World University Rankings for 2024: