14 Pakistani Universities Feature in QS World University Rankings 2024

14 Pakistani universities have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2024.
Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is the top-ranked Pakistani institute out of 1,500 universities from around the world.
QAU is ranked 315th and is followed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). NUST is ranked 367th and LUMS is ranked 540th.
Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities in the QS World University Rankings for 2024:
|University
|Rank
|QAU
|=315
|NUST
|367
|LUMS
|540
|PIEAS
|641-650
|COMSATS University
|651-660
|Agriculture University Faisalabad
|741-750
|Punjab University
|741-750
|UET Lahore
|791-800
|Peshawar University
|951-1000
|University of Lahore
|1001-1200
|Karachi University
|1001-1200
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|1201-1400
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|1201-1400
|NUML
|1201-1400
QS has introduced the following indicators for compiling World University Rankings from this year, which are:
- Sustainability
- Employment Outcomes
- International Research Network
Where overall rankings are concerned, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained the top position for the 12th time. The University of Cambridge is ranked 2nd while the University of Oxford has clinched the 3rd spot from Stanford University which has dropped to 5th spot.
Here is the list of the top 10 universities in QS World University Rankings for 2024:
|University
|Country
|Rank
|MIT
|US
|1
|Cambridge University
|UK
|2
|Oxford University
|UK
|3
|Harvard University
|US
|4
|Stanford University
|US
|5
|Imperial College London
|UK
|6
|ETH Zurich
|Switzerland
|7
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|8
|UCL
|UK
|9
|University of California, Berkeley
|US
|10