14 Pakistani Universities Feature in QS World University Rankings 2024

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jul 4, 2023 | 1:11 pm

14 Pakistani universities have made it into the recently published QS World University Rankings for 2024.

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) is the top-ranked Pakistani institute out of 1,500 universities from around the world.

QAU is ranked 315th and is followed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). NUST is ranked 367th and LUMS is ranked 540th.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities in the QS World University Rankings for 2024:

University Rank
QAU =315
NUST 367
LUMS 540
PIEAS 641-650
COMSATS University 651-660
Agriculture University Faisalabad 741-750
Punjab University 741-750
UET Lahore 791-800
Peshawar University 951-1000
University of Lahore 1001-1200
Karachi University 1001-1200
Bahauddin Zakariya University 1201-1400
International Islamic University Islamabad 1201-1400
NUML 1201-1400
QS has introduced the following indicators for compiling World University Rankings from this year, which are:

  • Sustainability
  • Employment Outcomes
  • International Research Network

Where overall rankings are concerned, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained the top position for the 12th time. The University of Cambridge is ranked 2nd while the University of Oxford has clinched the 3rd spot from Stanford University which has dropped to 5th spot.

Here is the list of the top 10 universities in QS World University Rankings for 2024:

University Country Rank
MIT US 1
Cambridge University UK 2
Oxford University UK 3
Harvard University US 4
Stanford University US 5
Imperial College London UK 6
ETH Zurich Switzerland 7
National University of Singapore Singapore 8
UCL UK 9
University of California, Berkeley US 10

