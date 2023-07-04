PCB’s Blunder Nominating Zaka Ashraf for ICC Meeting Causes Utter Chaos

PCB’s controversial press release has created chaos regarding the nominations for ICC Meeting. PCB unexpectedly and allegedly unlawfully named Zaka Ashraf to attend the ICC Meeting before declaring the press release a ‘misunderstanding’.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found itself amidst controversy as a wrong press release caused chaos surrounding the nomination of Zaka Ashraf to attend the annual International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting. The press release, which was later deleted, named Zaka Ashraf, alongside Salman Naseer, as a representative despite his uncertain position within the PCB’s governance structure.

The PCB had announced that Zaka Ashraf, a current member of the PCB Board of Governors (BoG), would be attending the ICC meeting held in Durban, South Africa, from 9th to 16th July. However, this decision raised eyebrows as it appeared to bypass the established procedure for nominating individuals to such prestigious events.

According to critics, the Acting Chairman of PCB lacked the authority to nominate representatives to the ICC Board meeting in Durban. The process should have involved a legally constituted BoG, including elected regional presidents. Complicating matters further, the current BoG members nominated by the Acting Chairman were under a stay order issued by the courts.

Moreover, another controversy arose surrounding Zaka Ashraf’s eligibility to represent the PCB. Allegations surfaced claiming that Ashraf lacked the required graduate degree as stipulated by the PCB constitution. These accusations added fuel to the already simmering dispute, intensifying the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the ICC meeting.

The chaos erupted primarily due to a misunderstanding within the PCB. It was revealed that Zaka Ashraf was not consulted prior to the issuance of the press release, indicating a lack of internal communication and proper coordination. The press release, which should have been carefully vetted, sparked confusion among cricket enthusiasts and within the PCB itself.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, the PCB swiftly took action to rectify the error. The erroneous press release was promptly deleted, and the PCB released a subsequent statement, attributing the chaos to a misunderstanding. The interim chairman and the Chief Executive Committee (CEC) of the PCB reportedly authorized the press release without realizing the potential consequences and legal ramifications.