Ben Stokes Responds to Crybabies Caricature in Australian Press

Ben Stokes has cleverly responded to the recent controversy surrounding a caricature published by The West Australian newspaper.

The newspaper depicted Stokes as a baby, accompanied by a headline that dubbed the English team as crybabies and accused them of leveling cheating allegations.

In a witty response, Stokes, who played a magnificent innings on the fifth day, took to social media and quoted the tweet featuring the controversial newspaper cover.

Stokes lightheartedly remarked, “That is definitely not me. Since when did I bowl with the new ball?” alluding to the prominently featured new cricket ball in the caricature.

The caricature was a direct reaction to the contentious run-out incident involving Jonny Bairstow on the crucial fifth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

The wicket-keeper batter, who was on the verge of building a vital partnership with the skipper, fell victim to a bizarre run-out by Australian wicketkeeper, Alex Carey.

This unexpected dismissal shattered the hopes of England and played a significant role in 43 runs win for Australia, allowing them to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has taken action in response to confrontations between its members and Australian players during the lunch break of the fifth day.

While speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for MCC stated that the behavior of a few members was “completely unacceptable” and went against the values of the club.