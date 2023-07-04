Govt Notifies Ad-Hoc Relief Allowance of Up To 35% for Civil, Armed Forces Personnel

The federal government has granted up to 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance 2023 to all the federal government employees.

According to Finance Division, the President has sanctioned, with effect from Ist July 2023, and till further orders, an Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2023 to all the federal government Employees i.e. Armed Forces Personnel, Civil Armed Forces and Civil Employees of the federal government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates including contingent paid staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment.

The grade 1 to 16 employees will get 35 percent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance of basic pay as on 30-06-2023 whereas BPS-17 to 22 will get 30 percent of Basic Pay as on 30-06-2023.

The amount of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance will be subject to income tax; admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave; treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent; admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad; and will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The term “Basic Pay” for the purpose of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2023 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales.

The above Ad-hoc Relief Allowance shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2023-24 by the respective Ministries/Divisions/Departments and no supplemental grants would be given on this account.

Revision of Rate of orderly allowance

In another notification, the President sanctioned the revision of rates of Orderly Allowance admissible to BPS-20 to BPS-22 officers from existing Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 25,000 per month with effect from 1st July 2023 for the civil employees of the Federal Government, paid out of civil estimates and from the Defence Estimates.

Deputation/Additional Charge allowance/ Special Pay on Current charge

The President has also sanctioned the revision of rates of Deputation/Additional Charge Allowance/Special Pay on Current Charge with effect from 1st July, 2023 for the civil employees of the federal government, paid out of civil estimates and from the Defence estimates.

Deputation Allowance has been revised upward to 20 percent of the Basic Pay subject to maximum Rs. 20,000. Similarly, Special Allowance on Additional Charge of Identical Posts has also enhanced to 20 percent of the Basic Pay subject to maximum Rs. 20,000.

Meanwhile, Special Allowance on Additional Charge of Non Identical Posts has been increased to 10 percent of the Basic Pay subject to maximum Rs. 20,000.

On the other hand, the Special Pay on Current Charge will be 20 percent of the Basic Pay subject to maximum Rs. 20,000 per month from 1st July, 2023.

Through another notification, the President has revised the rate of Special Conveyance Allowance admissible to disabled employees of federal government, paid out of Civil Estimates and Defence Estimates, from existing Rs. 2,000 per month to Rs. 4,000 per month, in addition to normal Conveyance Allowance, with effect from lst July, 2023.

In yet another notification, the President sanctioned the revision of Constant Attendant Allowance from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 32,000 per month to the entitled persons in Armed Forces, to bring it at par with minimum wage w.e.f 1-7-2023 on existing terms and conditions.