Babar Azam and Joe Root Have Scored Most Centuries Since 2021

Several renowned batters have made a lasting impact on the sport of cricket in the recent past by consistently smashing centuries on the international stage.

Since the beginning of 2021, Babar Azam and Joe Root have displayed phenomenal batting form, accumulating an astounding 13 centuries each.

Babar Azam, who is hailed as one of the most promising talents in modern-day cricket, is a star performer for his team and exemplifies elegance and poise at the crease.

His seamless transition in all three formats has allowed him to amass runs against all opponents, firmly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Root epitomizes classical batting technique and has shown remarkable consistency and his penchant for scoring big runs has often been the backbone for the success of the team.

Close on the heels of Babar and Root are Sri Lankan batter, Dimuth Karunaratne, and New Zealand batter, Daryl Mitchell, both boasting eight centuries to their name.

Joining this group of outstanding batters with seven centuries are Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, Usman Khawaja, Shubman Gill, Steven Smith, and Paul Stirling.