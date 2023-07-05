Javed Miandad Reveals How He Helped Imran Khan Become Prime Minister

Former Pakistani cricketer, Javed Miandad, has recently made startling revelations regarding his ex-teammate and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

In an interview, Miandad claimed to have played a pivotal role in helping the 1992 World Cup-winning captain ascend to the position of Prime Minister back in 2018.

However, the legendary batter further added that despite his significant contribution, the former Prime Minister did not express gratitude for the help he received.

“I was even present at the oath-taking ceremony, but I never received a thank you call. It was your duty to do so. Why did you knock on my door at 2 a.m. then?” he said.

Miandad also shed light on his own leadership style, emphasizing that he always strived to ensure that even in the face of defeat, his team did not suffer heavy losses.

The Karachi-born cricketer stated that his approach received no objections from his fellow teammates during his playing days, highlighting the effectiveness of his captaincy.

Back in 2020, Miandad claimed that Imran appointed inept individuals to the cricket board after becoming the Prime Minister, resulting in cricketers losing their jobs.