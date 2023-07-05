Mr. Kabeer Naqvi Appointed as Chairman Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN)

The Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) is pleased to announce the appointment of its newly elected Chairman, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi.

Mr. Naqvi brings a wealth of experience, insight, and expertise to lead PMN in promoting financial and social inclusion as well as economic empowerment for the underserved population of Pakistan.

Mr. Naqvi is the President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and has been with U Bank since 2015.

He has played a pivotal role in the remarkable turnaround and expansion of the bank and represents a new breed of bankers who continue to push for innovation, evolution, and forward-thinking while staying true to the commitment and spirit of service to the country.

Mr. Naqvi has been a key figure in the microfinance industry for nearly two decades and has been deeply committed to the subjects of economic enablement, poverty alleviation, and sustainable growth.

His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and proven track record make him an ideal candidate to steer PMN’s mission forward.

As the Chairman of PMN, Mr. Naqvi will assume the responsibility of designing new areas of interest, overseeing the network’s initiatives, fostering collaboration among member organizations, and driving the collective effort to expand access to financial services for the unbanked and underprivileged segments of society.

His leadership will play a critical role in strengthening PMN’s advocacy for inclusive policies along with improvement and enhancement in regulatory frameworks and more open dialogues with all stakeholders to further propel the growth and development of the microfinance sector in Pakistan.

On behalf of PMN and its members, we extend our heartiest congratulations to Mr. Naqvi on his new role as the Chairman.

We strongly believe that under his dynamic leadership, unwavering passion for social and economic change, and dedication to PMN’s mission will inspire and empower our stakeholders, partners, and beneficiaries alike.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Naqvi as the new Chairman of Pakistan Microfinance Network. Together, we will work tirelessly towards building a more inclusive and prosperous Pakistan.