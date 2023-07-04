Sarfraz Nawaz Writes Letter to Asif Ali Zardari About PCB Elections

Former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz has taken a firm stance in support of Zaka Ashraf’s nomination as the next Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In a letter addressed to former President Asif Ali Zardari and copied to prominent political figures including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sarfraz Nawaz expressed his concerns regarding the delay in the PCB Chairman election and the alleged interference from opposing forces.

Sarfraz Nawaz asserted that while Najam Sethi was in power, the People’s Party did not intervene in any matters but now Asif Ali Zardari has rightly nominated Zaka Ashraf for the chairmanship. He further highlighted the unnecessary court cases filed against Zaka Ashraf to hinder his selection as the PCB Chairman.

The letter revealed that some members of the former management committee were still following Najam Sethi’s instructions, which raised suspicions about their intentions. Additionally, Sarfraz Nawaz pointed out efforts to undermine the electoral process by an organizer from Islamabad.

The former cricketer strongly advocated for Zaka Ashraf’s appointment, asserting that it is the Prime Minister’s decision, and it should be respected by all.

Although Sarfraz Nawaz has supported Zaka Ashraf to become the next PCB Chairman, the changing circumstances are unpredictable at the moment.