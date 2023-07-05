Saudi Arabia Makes Umrah Travel Easier with New E-Visas

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started issuing electronic visas (e-visa) for Umrah, making it easier for more Muslims to visit Saudi Arabia and perform the pilgrimage. The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030.

To apply for an e-visa, individuals can now submit their applications through the Nusuk platform’s website. Once approved, they can begin their journey and arrive in the Kingdom starting on 19 July.

The Nusuk platform serves as a gateway for Muslims, offering a range of services such as accommodation options, transportation assistance, and access to informative resources and interactive maps in multiple languages. It streamlines the arrival process for those planning to visit Makkah and Madinah.

In collaboration with relevant authorities, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also announced that tourist visa holders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Schengen visa holders can now book Umrah appointments through Nusuk.

To further improve the overall experience for Umrah pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced new laws. These include a 63% reduction in insurance fees while maintaining high-quality healthcare services for Umrah performers.

The issuance of Umrah visas has been expedited to less than 24 hours, and the duration of the visa has been extended from 30 to 90 days, with no specific health requirements.

In addition, the updated procedures now allow women to perform Umrah without a male guardian (mahram). Also, Umrah pilgrims are now allowed to explore the diverse cultural sites across the Kingdom.