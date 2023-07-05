Xiaomi’s First Electric Car is Nearing its Global Launch

Industry analysts and customers have been anticipating Xiaomi’s automotive entry since its announcement a few years ago. Recent reports hint at significant progress in Xiaomi’s efforts to develop the first automobile model. According to a report from CNMO, Xiaomi’s first car’s price has been set.

Changchun-based FAW Fuwei Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. said that numerous subsidiaries joined Xiaomi’s car purchase team. Xiaomi’s supplier network is also improving, it added.

Xiaomi’s car is said to start at around Rs. 5.7 million, according to social media reports. However, Wang Hua, Xiaomi’s PR chief, has denied these reports.

The company’s president Lu Weibing announced in May that the car project was doing well and had accelerated development. Founder Lei Jun tested the automobile in the snow in January. Summer and winter tests are planned this year as well.

Xiaomi plans to launch its automobile in H1 2024. The company’s first-quarter 2023 financial report featured smart electric vehicle (EV) improvements, which hint at its imminent arrival.