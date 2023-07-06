Zaka Ashraf Formally Assumes Charge as PCB Chairman With His First Meeting

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf, chaired his first meeting at the National Cricket Academy after assuming office.

The members of the management committee expressed their confidence in Ashraf and pledged to work together to elevate the standards of cricket in the country.

Zaka Ashraf received a warm welcome from Zakir Khan, the Director of the Academy, and other employees upon his arrival at the National Cricket Academy.

During the meeting, the Chief Finance Officer provided a comprehensive briefing on the budget, shedding light on matters such as stadium construction and central contracts.

In his address, Ashraf expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, acknowledging them as role models and vowing to live up to their trust.

The interim PCB Chairman emphasized the need to bridge any existing differences and foster a united front in working toward the progress of cricket in Pakistan.

Zaka Ashraf expressed his desire to bid a respectful farewell to Najam Sethi, his predecessor.

Transparency was highlighted as a key priority, and Ashraf issued strict instructions to address any complaints of rigging in elections at the regional and association levels.

In terms of infrastructure development, Ashraf outlined plans to improve stadiums in Abbottabad, Mirpur, and Hyderabad to attract fans and cricketing nations.

Ashraf directed efforts to increase the PCB’s revenue streams, recognizing the importance of financial stability in supporting the growth of cricket in Pakistan.

The committee endorsed his decision to appoint Salman Naseer and Faisal Hasnain as representatives to attend the upcoming ICC meeting.