Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement Just Before Cricket World Cup

Renowned opening batter, Tamim Iqbal, has stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket just months before the World Cup.

During a press conference held in Chattogram, Tamim, who represented Bangladesh for 16 years, tearfully shared his decision with a room filled with reporters.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” Tamim Iqbal said.

While Tamim did not disclose the specific reasons, he acknowledged the immense support he received from his family, coaches, teammates, and the BCB throughout his journey.

The 34-year-old batter, who retired from T20Is last year, leaves behind a remarkable legacy with the record for the most ODI runs and hundreds for Bangladesh.

The left-handed batter scored 8,313 runs in ODI cricket, including 14 centuries, and is the third-highest run-scorer among current cricketers after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The stylish batter has played 70 Test matches for his country, scoring 5,134 runs at an average of 38.89, with 10 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Tamim Iqbal is one of those cricketers who have scored centuries in all three formats, with his highest scores being 206, 158, and 103 in Test, ODI, and T20I respectively.