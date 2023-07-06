Financial Woes of Pakistan Railways Worsen as Payables Mount

The financial woes of Pakistan Railways have worsened after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet only approved Rs. 2.5 billion in funds against the demand to the tune of Rs. 10 billion.

Sources told ProPakistani that Pakistan Railway’s payables under different heads have hit Rs. 20 billion.

Railways had requested the ECC to approve funds of Rs. 10 billion immediately, however, the request was declined, and an amount of Rs. 2.5 billion was approved to address the shortfall in order to ensure the continuation of operations without interruption.

Railways had informed the ECC in writing about the financial woes and had highlighted that without funds the smooth continuation of operations may not be possible.

The request also highlighted that Railways was not provided any funds for the restoration of operations after the devastating floods last year that had severely damaged the Railway’s infrastructure.