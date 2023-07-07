Breaking Sad: Drone Carrying Millions-Worth Drugs Crashes in Lahore

A drone loaded with million-worth drugs crashed in the Halloki area of Lahore’s Kahna town on Friday, according to the police.

The incident happened in Rasoolpura village when a larger-than-usual drone with six kilograms of heroin onboard crashed into a field owned by a landlord named Rozdar.

After the crash, local residents gathered around the drone, and the police were called to the scene. The police took custody of both the drone and the drugs, which are worth millions of rupees.

The authorities then handed over these items to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation. The goal is to find out where the drone was operated from and where it was headed.

The incident follows the arrest of five suspects earlier this year by the Narowal Police. These individuals were allegedly involved in smuggling heroin across the border using drones.

During their investigation, the police also seized a control device, eight batteries, and automatic weapons.