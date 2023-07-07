UAE Imposes Record Fine of Rs 3.7 Crore on Misandrist Woman for Anti-Men Propaganda

A misandrist woman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined AED 500,000 ($136, 000/Rs. 3.76 Crore) for spreading hate speech on social media. She will also be deported after serving her prison term.

The woman, identified as MRA, was found guilty of sharing a video online that encouraged hate speech. The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court stated that she had violated public morals and norms by using abusive language towards men and domestic workers in the video.

Along with the prison sentence and fine, the court also ordered the confiscation of the phone, which she used to commit the offense. It further instructed the removal of the offensive video clip and the removal of her social media account.

After an investigation by Abu Dhabi Public Prosecutors, authorities decided to pursue the case based on Federal Decree-Law No. (2) of 2015, which aims to combat discrimination and hatred.

Under Article 7 of the UAE Decree Law, engaging in activities that incite hate speech can lead to a five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $545,000.