Kidnapped Woman Reunites With Long-Lost Family After 60 Years in Swat

Bakhmal Bibi, 70, was reunited with her family in Swat, Pakistan, after being abducted as a child. Bakhmal Bibi approached the Mangalwar police station two days ago, seeking help in finding her family. She told police that she was abducted from her village in Swat when she was 10 years old and taken to Nawab Shah in Sindh province.

The police were able to track down Bakhmal Bibi’s brother, Mushta Gul, who lives in Swat. The two siblings were overjoyed to be reunited after 60 years. Bakhmal Bibi’s parents have both passed away, but she said that she is grateful to have found her brother. She plans to spend a few days with him before returning to Nawab Shah.

Mushta Gul said that he had never given up hope of finding his sister. He vividly remembers the day she was abducted and said that it was a ‘painful void’ in his life. He is overjoyed to finally have his sister back.

This reunion is a heartwarming story of hope and perseverance. It is a reminder that even after many years, it is never too late for a family to be reunited.