Landslide Strikes Cricket-Playing Children with Tragic Consequences in Shangla

A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Martung in Shangla district, resulting in the loss of lives of eight children who were engaged in a game of cricket.

These souls were consumed by a colossal landslide that descended upon them without warning, plunging the community into a state of shock and despair.

Eyewitnesses provided harrowing accounts, revealing that the children were immersed in their joyful game when disaster struck, burying them beneath a deluge of earth.

Media reports indicated that the number of children trapped beneath the rubble remained unknown, further heightening the anguish and anxiety of their parents.

In response, local authorities swiftly took action, utilizing mosque loudspeakers to broadcast announcements urging parents to search their homes for any missing youngsters.

Concurrently, a collaborative effort between local residents and law enforcement was initiated, marking the beginning of a rescue operation aimed at locating any survivors.

The arduous terrain and treacherous conditions posed challenges for the teams, compounded by the remote location of Martung and the deplorable state of its muddy roads.

“We have successfully recovered the bodies of eight children during the rescue operation,” confirmed a rescue official, offering a reflection on the outcome of their tireless efforts.

A total of 22 courageous rescue workers, supported by the local community, participated in the operation, displaying unwavering determination in their quest to find any survivors.