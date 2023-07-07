Babar Reveals First-Choice Keeper Between Sarfaraz and Rizwan for SL Tests

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has opened up about the inclusion of Sarfaraz Ahmed in the playing XI in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Babar Azam said that the former captain has played outstanding cricket in the last series and will be the first choice for the playing XI.

However, the Lahore-born cricketer added that he will assess the conditions in Sri Lanka and make the decision after consulting the team management.

“We will make a final decision after reaching there and looking at the combination. We will select the best possible team,” Babar Azam said.

Responding to the question regarding resting the vice-captain, the right-handed batter stated that it does not affect the performance of the team if the vice-captain does not play.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side will tour Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series commencing on July 16, while the second game is scheduled from July 24 to 28.

The Champions Trophy-winning captain performed really well during the two-match Test series against New Zealand this year, concluding the series as the leading run-scorer.

The right-handed batter scored 335 runs in four innings at an average of 83.75, including one century and three half-centuries, helping the side to end the series in a draw.