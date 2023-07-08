Customs Seizes Over 200 iPhones Worth Rs. 60 Million At Islamabad Airport

Customs officials on Friday seized 250 luxury mobile phones worth Rs. 60 million from Islamabad Airport.

According to Customs officials, officers posted at Islamabad Airport seized 250 luxury imported mobile phones including iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 worth Rs 60. million, and arrested two passengers in this regard.

The PIA flight 216 from Dubai was supposed to land in Peshawar but the flight was diverted to Islamabad due to bad weather. Officials said that Customs staff seized 139 phones from Mohammad Abbas and 111 units from other passengers.

Sources said that passengers with the connivance of Customs staff are clearing expensive goods at every airport and the department rarely apprehends cases.