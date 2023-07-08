Parts of UAE Shaken by Earthquake: No Damages Reported

Dhadna, a village in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), recently experienced a small tremor at 10:51 (UAE local time) with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale.

The National Seismological Network’s monitoring stations and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also confirmed a minor earthquake in the above-mentioned area.

A 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Dhadna at 10:51 , 08/07/2023 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMUAE) July 8, 2023

The NCM quickly shared the news on its official Twitter account. It provided specific details about the earthquake and assured residents that no damages or injuries were reported.

Experts at the NCM continue to monitor seismic activity in the region. The goal is to analyze and predict these events for better preparedness.

ALSO READ Dozens Rescued After Getting Stuck on World’s Highest Tourist Cable Car

The tremor in Dhadna is considered a relatively minor occurrence, which happens frequently in the UAE. The country’s infrastructure is built to withstand such seismic activities. This design helps minimize potential damages and keeps residents safe.

An expert from the NCM, previously quoted by Khaleej Times, stated that the UAE experiences low to moderate seismicity. It means that the country is generally safe as it is not located in an active seismic belt.