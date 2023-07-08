AI Automation Threatens Job Markets of Pakistan, UAE, and Several Other Countries

AI-driven automation is on the rise, impacting countries differently. In the Middle East, Iran, Jordan, and Egypt will face significant challenges due to AI job automation.

According to data gathered by Bizreport from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Willrobotstakemyjob.com, employees in Bhutan, Pakistan, and India will suffer at the hands of rising automation of roles in Asia.

To address these changes, these countries must prioritize upskilling their workforce to adapt to the fast-paced technological advancements.

Goldman Sachs has predicted that AI could lead to the unemployment of 300 million workers. At the same time, Bizreport has estimated that about 64% of the global workforce is at risk of being affected by AI automation.

The UAE and other Gulf countries are embracing AI to automate various roles. Cisco’s Osama Al-Zoubi highlighted the growing demand for end-to-end visibility and automation solutions.

In the Middle East, digital transformation and network reliability are crucial. IT teams are now prioritizing security, agility, and business performance over cost and network management.

Bank Al Jazira in Saudi Arabia is an example of successful AI automation. It saved over 60,000 hours of manual work using the cloud-native AI system, Automation Anywhere, improving cost efficiency.

Faisal Al Rashoudi, Head of Automation and Robotics at Bank Al Jazira, detailed how smart automation improves operational efficiency and allows employees to focus on delivering better customer value.

Globally, countries like Zambia, Bhutan, Angola, Armenia, and Pakistan will be most affected by AI automation, while Singapore, Panama, Slovakia, Botswana, and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to be least affected, according to Bizreport’s data.

