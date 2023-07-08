Dozens Rescued After Getting Stuck on World’s Highest Tourist Cable Car

Dozens of people found themselves in a nerve-wracking situation when they were trapped on Quito’s (Ecuador) popular tourist cable car at a very high altitude.

However, their ordeal came to an end during the early hours of Friday when a successful rescue operation brought them back to safety.

A large-scale rescue operation by firefighters and the police ensured that all 75 individuals were safely brought down from the cable car.

The event occurred due to an electrical issue that caused the cable car system to come to a halt. It took nearly 10 hours for the problem to be resolved, allowing the rescue operation to commence and bring much-needed relief to those trapped.

As per reports, 48 individuals were stuck at the highest point of the cable car, an astounding altitude of approximately 4,000 meters (13,120 feet) above sea level.

Subsequently, 17 others stranded along the cable line were successfully rescued. Once the system was operational again, an additional 10 individuals managed to reach the ground safely.

Covering a distance of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles), the cable car operates between two terminals, with the lower terminal positioned at an elevation of 3,100 meters above sea level.

Videos shared on the Quito municipality’s Twitter account provided a glimpse into the rescue operation.

📍 #PabelEnTerritorio | El Alcalde de Quito, @pabelml, agradece el trabajo de cada institución y el esfuerzo realizado en el rescate de las personas atrapadas en las góndolas del Teleférico.#QuitoRenace pic.twitter.com/WKwONZSgeq — Municipio de Quito (@MunicipioQuito) July 7, 2023

Some individuals were carefully lowered to the ground using ropes, while others were able to return to safety within their cabins. The visuals captured the coordinated efforts and professionalism displayed by the rescue team throughout the operation.